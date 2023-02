A Sri Lankan woman was found dead under the debris following the earthquake in Turkey, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Turkey said today.

Ambassador Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake said that the 64-year-old Sri Lankan woman was found buried under the debris in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.

She was initially reported missing and un-contactable.

The woman is said to be a resident of Kandy and had moved to Turkey 20 years ago. (Colombo Gazette)