Jemimah Rodrigues leads India to seven-wicket win over Pakistan

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 53 from 38 balls led India to a seven-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in their opening Women’s T20 World Cup fixture.

Chasing 150, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 58 for the fourth wicket to steer India to victory. Pakistan were eyeing a shock victory, with India needing 28 from the final three overs.

But their bowlers struggled for control at the death as India reached their target with an over to spare.

Pakistan’s impressive total of 149-4 was set up by an entertaining partnership of 81 from 47 balls between captain Bismah Maroof, who hit an unbeaten 68, and 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem’s unbeaten 43 from 25 balls.

Favourites India were ragged in the field, particularly when put under pressure by the dynamic Naseem, who was dropped twice on 35 and 36.

Despite a poor finish in the field, India started their chase brightly with Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma striking 33 from 25 balls before she was brilliantly caught on the long-off boundary by Sidra Ameen.

Momentum shifted towards a shock Pakistan victory when captain Harmanpreet Kaur fell for 16 with India 93-3.

But 19-year-old Ghosh smashed three fours from the 18th over, followed by three more from Rodrigues in the penultimate over to secure an eventually comfortable win.

Chasing down a total with an over and seven wickets to spare suggests a smooth victory for India, but they were constantly pushed by their rivals throughout – and Pakistan will rue the loose bowling that cost them under pressure in the final two overs.

India were taken by surprise by Pakistan’s aggressive approach with the bat, evident in their body language in the closing stages of the first innings – 33 runs were plundered from the last three overs and India’s fielders stood in disbelief with hands on hips.

While Bismah anchored the innings, it was Naseem’s fearlessness that had the crowd roaring as she smashed the only two sixes of the day into the stands.

Young talent also shone in India’s innings, as they were missing star opener Smriti Mandhana with a finger injury, and Harmanpreet made just 16.

Shafali, 19, ensured India started quickly while Rodrigues, 22, and teenager Ghosh paced their innings’ beautifully to steer their side to victory.

However, controversy was thankfully avoided after umpire Jackie Williams’ miscalculation meant that seven balls were bowled in the seventh over – with the extra ball going for four – and had the game gone to the final ball, things could have been significantly more dramatic. (BBC)