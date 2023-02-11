Sri Lanka donates tea to quake hit Türkiye

The Government of Sri Lanka with the support of the Ceylon Tea Exporters donated a consignment of “Ceylon Tea” to the Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo to be delivered to the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

The consignment was handed over to Ambassador of Türkiye Demet Şekercioğlu by Director General for Emergency Response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs O.L Ameer Ajwad at the Türkiye Embassy in Colombo.

The donation was coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Sri Lanka Tea Board.

Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Europe Priyangika Dharmasena, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tea Board Niraj De Mel and Director for Promotion at the Sri Lanka Tea Board Pavithri Peiris were also present at the event. (Colombo Gazette)