Another minor earth tremor reported in Wellawaya

Another minor earth tremor was reported in Wellawaya in the Monaragala district today.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said the 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded at around 3.48 a.m. today (Saturday).

The public have been urged to remain calm saying there was no danger from the tremor.

A minor earth tremor was reported in parts of the Monaragala district yesterday (Friday) as well.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said that a magnitude of 3.0 tremor was felt in the Buttala, Wellawaya and Handapanagala areas in the Monaragala district. (Colombo Gazette)