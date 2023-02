A petition filed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) seeking an order on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the 2022 GCE Advanced Level examinations, has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal rejected the petition today without giving it any consideration.

The PUCSL filed the writ application saying the power cuts were affecting students sitting for the Advanced Level examinations. (Colombo Gazette)