New members nominated to the Committee on Public Finance

New members have been nominated to the Committee on Public Finance in the fourth session of the Ninth Parliament.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in Parliament the list of members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Finance in the fourth session of the Ninth Parliament.

The Speaker announced that the following Members have been nominated to serve in the Committee on Public Finance, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 121 of Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament on this day.

Accordingly, Vidura Wickramanayaka, Nalin Fernando, Shehan Semasinghe, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, (Dr.) (Mrs.) Seetha Arambepola, (Dr.) Suren Raghavan, Anupa Pasqual, Johnston Fernando, Wajira Abeywardana, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Duminda Dissanayake, Nimal Lanza, U. K. Sumith Udukumbura, Isuru Dodangoda, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Attorney at Law, M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana, Madhura Withanage and (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara have been nominated to serve in the Committee on Public Finance. (Colombo Gazette)