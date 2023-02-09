Vadivel Suresh resigns from all posts in SJB

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Vadivel Suresh has decided to resign from all the posts he holds in the party.

The MP said that he had decided to step down after party leader Sajith Premadasa failed to attend an election related meeting today.

Premadasa was scheduled to attend an election related public meeting in Passara organised by MP Vadivel Suresh today.

However, Premadasa withdrew from the meeting at the last minute saying he was not well.

Vadivel Suresh said that Premadasa was, however, seen at another meeting despite claiming he was not well.

An angry Vadivel Suresh said that he had decided to resign as Premadasa had misled him. (Colombo Gazette)