US-India Business Council holds round table to discuss steps to strengthen US-India defence partnership

During the Wednesday meeting, the dignitaries including USIBC President Atul Keshap and President of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Defence and Aerospace Council (DAC) Keith Webster discussed how greater engagement with global defence companies can support India’s role as a major defence partner to the United States and a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific.“USIBC held an engaging member roundtable with Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister of India Dr. MZ Siddique, Director General (Naval Systems and Materials), Amb. Atul Keshap, and Keith Webster on steps to strengthen the U.S.-India defense partnership,” USIBC stated on its official Twitter handle.

It further said, “Attendees discussed how greater engagement with global defense companies can support India’s role as a major defense partner to the US and a net security provider in the #IndoPacific.”

Earlier on January 31, USIBC hosted National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ahead of the inaugural launch of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

In a roundtable organised by USIBC, NSA Ajit Doval and India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted India’s remarkable capacity for technology development and absorption, the US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. They emphasized India’s use of technology not only as an enabler of economic growth but also as an instrument of social inclusion.

Doval and Sandhu emphasized India’s growing role as a trusted supply chain partner and contributor in the global technology value chain, according to the statement released by the US Chamber of Commerce. They stressed on the importance of easing export control measures to facilitate technology access, co-production, and co-development between India and the US.(ANI)