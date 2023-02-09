Kanchana questions PUCSL on special rates for apartments

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today questioned the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on the special electricity rates given to apartment complexes.

He said that while the general public have to pay high rates, residents of apartment complexes have to pay a much reduced rate.

The Minister told Parliament that residents of apartment complexes have to pay less than 50 percent of the rate paid by other electricity consumers.

He said that residents of residents of apartment complexes like Trillium pay less for reasons best known only to the PUCSL.

The Minister said that decision must be overturned by the PUCSL.

Trillium is owned and managed by PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Kanchana Wijesekera said he hopes the PUCSL will put forward a proposal by 15th February as a response to the proposed electricity tariff increase.

The Minister said that daily power cuts will continue until electricity tariffs are increased. (Colombo Gazette)