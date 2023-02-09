Budget 2023: A focus on growth and transition path to a $7-trillion economy

The budget grasped the opportunity to consolidate India’s macroeconomic fundamentals. Even as developed economies slow down in 2023, India is likely to remain a bright spot, with falling inflation and robust growth.

The prudence demonstrated over the past couple of years by the budgets – in conjunction with a finely tuned monetary policy – has helped India’s economy emerge relatively unscathed despite a series of public health and economic shocks.

The budget faced an even more difficult exercise this year – balancing multiple objectives when the global environment may remain challenging. Underlying assumptions of growth and revenue receipts are realistic, with nominal GDP growth assumed at 10.5% (down from 15.4% in FY23), leaving room to absorb the impact of potential reversals.

It eschewed unwarranted fiscal stimulus. India’s economy is resilient. The index of 8 core economic sector grew 7.4% in December, led by electricity consumption. GST collections in January 2022 were ₹1.56 lakh crore, one of the highest, indicative of robust activity.

The Centre remains committed to the glide path for reducing fiscal deficit to 4.5% in FY26; it is budgeted at 5.9% of GDP (from 6.4% for FY23). Relatively modest market borrowing of ₹15.4 lakh crore (lower than consensus estimates) will also ease pressure on the sovereign yield curve, helping sustain credit demand.

Sustained growth will be facilitated by rising capital spend outlays, which will include transfers and incentives to states’ investment projects, given the larger multipliers versus revenue spends. Higher spends on investment have been a hallmark of the past three budgets. Capex outlay was increased 33% to ₹10.1 lakh crore from ₹7.5 lakh crore. Effective capex, including grants in aid to states for capital projects, is ₹13.7 lakh crore (4.5% of GDP). Support to states’ infrastructure programmes was increased to ₹1.3 lakh crore.

Infrastructure continues to remain a priority for sustained growth. Initiatives for incentivising cities and municipal bodies in Tier 2 and 3 towns to raise resources via municipal bonds, with ringfenced urban development funds, hold the promise of developing an important financing channel.

Complementing large projects, efforts for MSMEs – the engine sustaining India’s growth and jobs over the next decade – in accessing credit continue. The ₹9,000 crore allocated is expected to induce additional credit flows of ₹2 lakh crore.

This budget is about creating an environment for the transition path to India’s economy reaching the $7-trillion milestone by 2030, by boosting private sector investment.

Significant institutional changes, rationalisation of input markets, R&D outlays in priority sectors and diffusion of digital public goods infrastructure to reach the last mile are needed to complement budgetary initiatives. (Economic Times)