SpareTime Global Signs MOU with The State Ministry of Youth Affairs

SpareTime Global Limited recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Ministry of Youth Affairs to support Sri Lankan youth in the fields of education, information and technology and supporting livelihoods. The signing took place at the ministry located at World Trade Centre.

The MOU was signed between SpareTime Global Limited, Chairman Chaminda De Silva, and State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rohana Dissanayake. The partnership will support various programs and give opportunities to the youth to explore their horizons.

“Today’s event is an opening to many great opportunities for the youth of this country. Youth is the driving force of the nation and is important to have well-read future citizens who will contribute to society. As the State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, I take immense pride in being a part of this, successful partnership and today’s MOU signing”, added Dissanayake.

Chairman Chaminda De Silva said, “SpareTime Global is confident that within the next few months, through SpareTime Global and all its programs, many will benefit in Sri Lanka. The SpareTime will connect Sri Lanka to global opportunities. This is my way of giving back to Sri Lanka and its people”.

With the signing of the MOU, the ministry and SpareTime Global will work on various projects related to education and recreational activities in the next few months. One such program is the ‘Sponsor A Child In Sri Lanka’ which provides sponsored education for children from low-income families.

About SpareTime Global

SpareTime Global Limited was founded in February 2021, with the vision of promoting self-empowerment globally and giving back to Sri Lanka by Founder and Chairman Chaminda De Silva. A Sri Lankan resident in the United Kingdom wants to serve Sri Lanka and support children’s education and see that no child is left behind. The program ‘Sponsor A Child in Sri Lanka’ was initiated for the purpose to raise funds for children at risk and low-income families.

Caption: Chairman of SpareTime Global Limited Chaminda De Silva and State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rohana Dissanayake, exchanged the MOUs, while representatives from the organizations look on. The signing was held at the State Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.