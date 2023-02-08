Presidential Commission to probe political parties

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to appoint a Presidential Commission to investigate the activities of political parties in Sri Lanka.

The President made the announcement while making his Throne Speech in Parliament today.

“We should pay close attention to the political parties currently operating in Sri Lanka. Rather than political parties, political alliances created to win elections are represented in the current Parliament. Most of these political parties have been sold for cash. The party and the logo are being sold, as on the pavement in Pettah. Some get sold. Cases have been filed before the court regarding the ownership of parties,” he said.

The President said that he will act to appoint a Presidential Commission to look into the Political Parties of Sri Lanka and submit a report regarding the methodology which they should implement.

The Commission is entrusted with the responsibility of looking into matters such as party registration, transparent functioning, membership rights, obtaining funds and income, expenditure on election campaigns, use of mass media, etc.

In this regard, it is expected to be based on the Political Parties Act of Kenya, Germany and Norway, the European Public Accountability Methodology (EuroPAM), the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act of the United Kingdom. (Colombo Gazette)