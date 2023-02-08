Most opposition MPs boycott President’s throne speech

Most opposition MPs boycotted President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s throne speech today.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya and the National People’s Power boycotted the speech,

A few other members of the opposition were also absent while a number of others walked out when the President commenced his speech.

The ceremonial opening of Parliament was held today sans gun salutes and motorcades.

Following the ceremonial opening of the session the President presented the Statement of Government Policy in Parliament according to the powers vested in him under Article 33 of the Constitution.

Given the instructions of the President, arrangements were made to hold the ceremonial opening of the fourth session as a formal ceremony and thus, gun salutes and motorcades were not be held.

Students of President Girls’ College, Kotte sang Jayamangala Gatha and blessed the President and the Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)