Monks clash with Police over 13th Amendment

Several monks clashed with the Police near Parliament today over the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

The monks attempted to get close to Parliament but were prevented from doing so by the Police.

A heated exchange took place between the monks and the Police.

Some Police officers could be seen being verbally abused and pushed by the monks.

Eventually the monks set fire to a document containing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

They also conducted a religious program at the location on Parliament road before dispersing.

Leading monk, the Ven. Dr. Omalpe Sobitha Thera was among those present. (Colombo Gazette)