New Zealand and Sri Lanka discuss potential areas of cooperation

New Zealand and Sri Lanka discussed potential areas of cooperation at a meeting held in New Delhi today.

The Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta, who is currently on a visit to India, met Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda today.

“They discussed potential areas of cooperation, including dairy development, public financial management, public sector reform and strengthening democratic institutions,” the High Commissioner of New Zealand to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated the newly appointed Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins today.

He said that he looks forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)