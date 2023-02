The resignation letter of Election Commission member Mrs. P. S. M. Charles has been accepted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake has informed Charles that her resignation letter has been accepted.

The resignation comes as the Election Commission prepares to conduct the Local Government (LG) elections.

The Government had already opposed the holding of the LG elections at this moment. (Colombo Gazette)