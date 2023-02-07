Couple remanded over Pelawatte businessman’s death

A couple arrested over the death of a businessman in Pelawatte, have been remanded until 15 February.

The 23-year-old female and a 27-year-old male were arrested by the Kandana Police on Sunday.

The body of the 49-year-old businessman, identified as Roshan Wanninayake, was found recently in the swimming pool of his three-storied building which is under construction in Pelawatte, Thalangama.

An object believed to have been used to assault the businessman was also found.

The Police had also recovered the vehicle of the businessman in Negombo. (Colombo Gazette)