Celebrate A Love To Remember This Valentine’s At Hilton Colombo

February calls for yet another joyous occasion to celebrate with your loved ones. This February, Hilton Colombo sets the mood for couples, families and friends to celebrate love with a wide array of Valentine’s Day inspired promotions and set menus.

Hilton Colombo’s multi-cuisine offerings in one destination aim to cater to all tastes during this season of love.

Starting from the 1st of February, Café Kai, your one-stop Valentines’ shopping experience is dedicating 14 days of love bites to lovers everywhere, with a wide range of Valentine’s signature cakes, cupcakes, heart shaped chocolates and cookies, gift packages, cuddly bears, flowers by Petals and a whole lot more.

From an affordable Rs7,888nett for a His & Her high tea platter at LAB to a luxurious Rs 35,888nett set dinner for two in a private Cabana complete with a 5-course dinner and complimentary beverage*, red rose for the lady at SunsetBlu to a dinner buffet and red rose for the lady at Rs 12,888nett per couple at the poolside, a Szechuan Cantonese set menu at Rs 18,888nett per couple and a mini a la carte menu at Emperor’s Wok await diners on Valentine’s Day.

Further, enjoy an evening of romance with love songs to serenade you throughout the early hours of the night, with smooth vibes from Binu Narangoda on Sax from 7pm to 7.45pm at the Lobby, and the singing duo Ushan Gunasekara & Monisha Bernard at Graze Kitchen from 7pm – 11pm, whilst you enjoy a multi-cuisine buffet at Rs 8,888 per person; all this on the 14th of February.

That’s not all! You’ll be awestruck by the giant red heart in the Lobby that is made up of 3000 plus red roses creating the perfect photo backdrop for a magical capture. With so much happening and goodies lined up, Hilton Colombo is the place to be this Valentine’s.

Advance bookings are required for all events. For reservations and more details, please call 2492492 and visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com to avail yourself to the early bird* offers. * Terms and conditions apply.