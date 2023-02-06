Presidential Commission calls for victim centred strategy

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate the findings of preceding Commissions and Committees has recommended a victim centred strategy to resolve the post conflict issues.

Supreme Court Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz, the Chairman of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate the findings of preceding Commissions and Committees submitted a synopsis of the recommendations in the draft final report of the Commission to President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

Outlining an executive summary of about 27 recommendations, the synopsis of the recommendations refers to the need for closure and the way forward inclusive of a people centred and victim centred strategy to resolve the post conflict issues in the context of Sri Lanka.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Office on Missing Persons, Office for Reparations and Office for National Unity and Reconciliation the synopsis of recommendations also refers to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Sri Lanka whose contours will be set out in due course when the Final Report is submitted.

In his recommendations, Justice Nawaz also noted that guarantees of non-recurrence should be achieved by institutional reforms and a pronouncement of a policy of zero tolerance of conduct amounting to violations of international human rights law and international law. (Colombo Gazette)