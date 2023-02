Popular political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

He was arrested when he arrived from Dubai, airport authorities said.

According to some reports Dharshana Handungoda was arrested for posting controversial views on social media platforms.

Handungoda had published videos with very critical statements on the Government and some Ministers and officials. (Colombo Gazette)