New SC judge, Appeal Court President, Appeal Court justice take oaths

A new Supreme Court Judge, President of the Appeal Court, and Appeal Court Justice took oaths before President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

Justice K. P. Fernando, President of the Court of Appeal took oaths as a Supreme Court judge before President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (06) at the President’s House in Fort.

Court of Appeal Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne took oaths as the President of the Court of Appeal while High Court Judge M.A.R. Marikkar was also sworn in as a judge of the Court of Appeal before President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister of Justice Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Commanders of the Tri Forces and other officials attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)