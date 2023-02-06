Link Samahan SP Balm empowers Sri Lanka’s youth by sponsoring the volley ball team of University of Ruhuna

Link Natural Products has stepped forward to empower Sri Lanka’s university youth through sports by joining hands with the University of Ruhuna volleyball team.

The volleyball team of the University of Ruhuna has built a formidable legacy in Inter university volleyball tournaments during the past two decades, where they have had the distinction of being crowned as champions the most number of the times.

With Link Samahan SP Balm sponsoring the University of Ruhuna’s volleyball team’s sports kit , the team was fully geared to face the inter university tournaments .

Samahan SP Balm is an herbal balm that provides safe and instant relief for aches and pains. It is a high-quality product that contains six medicinal herbal ingredients and nine herbal essential oils, specially formulated using modern science and technology to maximise its effectiveness.

Link Natural Products Head of Marketing Romero Linden stated, “Volleyball is the national sport of Sri Lanka and the University of Ruhuna has been dominating the Inter-University tournaments for the past two decades. As a company that is focused on supporting the sporting endeavours of our youth, we have come forward to support this highly talented volleyball team and play our part in helping them to continue their winning ways. The players now understand how Samahan SP Balm can become an integral part of their training and recovery and will also help them live a healthy, pain-free life.”

Link Natural is a leading exporter of many products including Samahan to countries around the globe. The company is guided by the noble philosophy of combining the wisdom of Ayurveda with the latest scientific methods and today’s technology to provide consumers with safe, efficacious, and high-quality herbal healthcare products that enable people to live healthier, longer and more active lives. Samahan SP Balm is another one of the company’s significant products developed at the state-of-the-art Link Natural R&D Centre and available in convenient 3g, 7g, 20g and 50g sizes that suit the lifestyles of today’s consumers.