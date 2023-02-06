Laugfs Gas increases price of domestic gas

Laugfs Gas today announced an increase in the price of domestic gas after Litro had increased gas prices earlier.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg Laugfs domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 200 and will be sold at Rs. 5,280, a 5kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 80 and will be sold at Rs. 2, 112 and a 2kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 32 and will be sold at Rs. 845.

Litro Gas had yesterday announced that it has increased the price of a 12.5kg cylinder by Rs. 334, a 5kg cylinder by Rs. 134, and a 2.3kg cylinder by Rs. 61. (Colombo Gazette)