Protests in Batticaloa and Jaffna against Independence Day celebrations

Protests were staged in Batticaloa and Jaffna today against the Independence Day celebrations held in Colombo.

A ‘Black Independence Day’ event organised by the Ilanakai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) was held in Batticaloa today.

ITAK MPs M.A Sumanthiran and Shanakiyan Rasamanickam led the protest march in Batticaloa.

A large number of people attended the ‘Black Independence Day’ event held to coincide with the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in Colombo.

“All Sri Lankans haven’t received independence in terms of financial stability. Tamils also don’t have political independence,” MP Rasamanickam said.

Protests were also staged in Jaffna to mark Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Sri Lanka’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated at Galle Face under tight security today.

A heavy military presence was seen on the streets in some parts of Colombo during the celebrations.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena attended the celebrations together with members of Parliament, mostly from the Government.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya boycotted the celebrations at Galle Face together with a number of other political parties. (Colombo Gazette)