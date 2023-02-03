Tight security in Colombo ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Tight security was seen in Colombo ahead of the Independence Day celebrations taking place tomorrow.

The military and Police have been placed at strategic locations in Colombo as the final rehearsals take place before the main event tomorrow (Saturday).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, members of Parliament, diplomats and special invitees are scheduled to attend the main event at Galle Face.

Among the special invitees are the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland and Ministers from India, Japan and Nepal.

A number of roads around Galle Face will be closed from today until tomorrow.

Hotels in the Galle Face area have informed guests about access to the hotels being restricted owing to the rehearsals and parade.

Protests are scheduled to take place in parts of Colombo against the Independence Day celebrations. (Colombo Gazette)