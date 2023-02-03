Postal voting for LG polls on 22, 23, 24 February

Postal voting for the 2023 Local Government election will be held on 22, 23 and 24 February.

Gazette notices have been issued confirming the holding of Local Government (LG) elections in the respective local authorities on 9th March.

The Returning Officers in the respective districts have issued the notice stating that in terms of Sub-section 38(1)(c) of the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance, the elections will be contested in relation to the respective local authorities and the poll for those local authorities will be taken on March 09, 2023 from 7.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

Members for Local Government Institutions need to be appointed by the 20th of March, and for that elections needs to take place before the 10th of March 2023.

The Government has already said that there will be difficulties in funding the elections owing to the economic crisis.

However, the National Election Commission has accepted nominations for the polls and is going ahead with the election, as scheduled. (Colombo Gazette)