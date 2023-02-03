Police disperse peaceful demonstrators in Maradana

The Police dispersed peaceful demonstrators who had gathered in Maradana minutes after an unruly group arrived and attempted to instigate violence.

The Police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators late into the night.

According to some reports, tear gas was also used to remove the demonstrators.

The Police claimed they had a court order against the ‘Satyagraha’ but lawyers disputed the claims.

The ‘Satyagraha’ was staged against the Independence Day celebrations to held at Galle Face tomorrow (Saturday).

Concerns were raised over the cost incurred for the Independence Day celebrations at a time the country is facing an economic crisis.

A tense situation arose during the ‘Satyagraha’ when a group of people had arrived at the location and confronted those taking part in the demonstration.

The Police later fired water cannons and dispersed all those gathered at the location. (Colombo Gazette)