Susanthika Jayasinghe to promote women’s cricket

Olympic Silver medallist Susanthika Jayasinghe has been appointed as the ‘Consultant—Mentoring and Development of Women’s Cricket”, the Sri Lanka Cricket board said.

Jayasinghe, one of the most decorated athletes produced by Sri Lanka and the only female athlete to win an Olympic medal for her country and the only Asian woman athlete to have won an Olympic medal in sprint events, will use her story of grit and determination to inspire the present and future generations of women cricketers in Sri Lanka.

“I am extremely happy with this new challenge, as it gives me an opportunity to help young women athletes take up the game, cope with the challenges, and go on to become the stars they deserve to be in the future,” said Susanthika Jayasinghe.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that she will be a valuable asset for the game of women’s cricket in Sri Lanka.

Her appointment took effect on February 1, 2023. (Colombo Gazette)