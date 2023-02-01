US to help Sri Lanka secure deal with IMF

The United States today pledged to continue to support Sri Lanka’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure a deal for financial assistance.

US Under-Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, expressed her Government’s support for the on-going recovery efforts in the country.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

During the discussions President Wickremesinghe extended his appreciation for the support provided by the US Government during these difficult times.

The discussion also focussed on the on-going negotiations with the IMF during which the US pledged to continue to support the talks with the aim of swiftly resolving the issues.

The President outlined the measures being taken with regard to the reconciliation talks with the minority parties in Sri Lanka, including the full implementation of the 13th Amendment.

Discussions also focussed on the on-going efforts to combat the growing narcotics trade, with the US extending their assistance.

Julie Chung the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka attended this discussion while the President was accompanied by the Chief-of-Staff and Senior Adviser on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H. Samaratunga and Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage. (Colombo Gazette)