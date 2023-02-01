Surrey re-sign West Indies all-rounder for T20 Blast

Surrey have re-signed West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine for the 2023 T20 Blast campaign.

The 34-year-old will be available for all games that do not clash with his commitments with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in International League T20. The white-ball specialist took 14 wickets in 14 games for Surrey last season and hit 199 runs, including 52 off 23 balls against Hampshire in June.

He has also played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Narine’s career has seen him play in other Major Twenty20 Leagues, such as the Indian Premier League, Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

“He is a world class cricketer, capable of producing magic with both the bat and ball. I know members and supporters will be excited by the prospect of his return,” said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

“He, along with the rest of us was disappointed last year when we didn’t quite make it to Finals day, so I’m sure he’ll be coming back in 2023 with a real hunger to put that right.” (BBC)