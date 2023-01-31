PUCSL says no to interim tariff revision with retrospective effect

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) has unanimously decided not to implement an interim tariff revision with a retrospective effect, PUCSL chairman Janaka Ratnayake said today.

The PUCSL has already commenced public consultations on the revised electricity tariff structure proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had said this week that a charge sheet has been prepared to remove the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

He accused Ratnayake of taking unilateral decisions and not in consultation with the other members of the PUCSL.

“He has been taking decisions as an individual and not in agreement with the other members of the commission,” the Minister said.

He said that the Chairman was using the name of the PUCSL and taking unilateral decisions. (Colombo Gazette)