Maithripala Sirisena to contest for President

Former President Maithripala Sirisena today announced his decision to contest the next Presidential election.

He said that he will contest with the support of his party and win.

Sirisena also extended an apology to the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

He expressed regret that the attacks took place when he was President.

Sirisena was President at the time of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks while current President Ranil Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister.

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is also expected to contest the next Presidential election.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that Wickremesinghe will contest the polls scheduled for 2024.

Palitha Range Bandara said that he was confident that Wickremesinghe will win the 2024 elections and continue as President till 2030.

The UNP General Secretary expressed these views during an interview late last evening on a private television channel. (Colombo Gazette)