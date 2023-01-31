India and Sri Lanka review current status of relations

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda met with the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar today (31) at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to review the current status of the relations between Sri Lanka and India.

The External Affairs Minister of India and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka also discussed the way forward and follow-up action, emanating from Dr. Jaishankar’s recent bilateral visit to Sri Lanka.

On 20 January, Dr. Jaishankar concluded an official visit to Sri Lanka. During the visit, he had called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and had official discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry.

Joint Secretary, Indian Ocean Region of the Ministry of External Affairs Puneet Agrawal and Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Niluka Kadurugamuwa also participated in the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)