Catholic Church rejects Sirisena’s apology on Easter attacks

The Catholic Church today rejected the apology extended by former President Maithripala Sirisena over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Sirisena had extended an apology to the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

He expressed regret that the attacks took place when he was President.

Sirisena was President at the time of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks while current President Ranil Wickremesinghe was Prime Minister.

The National Director for Social Communication, Father Jude Chryshatha, said that Sirisena had neglected his duties when he was President.

The Catholic priest said that the Catholic community will not accept the apology of the former President.

He said that Sirisena should go before the Catholic community to see the reaction he will face.

Father Jude Chryshatha said that Sirisena should have resigned when he was President and extended an apology at that time.

The priest also noted that Sirisena thought of apologising when there is an election around the corner. (Colombo Gazette)