UK says FTA talks with India ‘well advanced’, seventh round soon

Ahmad was responding to the debate entitled ‘The Importance of the Relationship Between the United Kingdom and India’ in the House of Lords on Thursday, tabled by British Indian peer Baroness Sandy Verma.

A strong trade deal with India could boost the U.K. economy by billions of pounds over the long term, helping families across the country, he said.

“Cutting red tape and high tariffs could also make it easier and cheaper for UK companies to sell in India, driving growth and supporting jobs,” he added.

The minister said that so far India and the UK have completed six rounds of talks. In a statement of assurance, he said that as a mark of mutual agreement between New Delhi and London, the two sides are assuring that the FTA deal is not rushed but properly thought through.

“I assure them that we are working those through specifically, but it was very much by mutual agreement to ensure that the trade deal signed is not rushed but properly thought through, and that all chapters are discussed in an exhaustive manner so that we reach a deal that is of mutual benefit to both countries and their peoples,” the Minister said.