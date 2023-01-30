Ranil to contest the next Presidential election

United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the next Presidential election, the UNP said today.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that Wickremesinghe will contest the polls scheduled for 2024.

Palitha Range Bandara said that he was confident that Wickremesinghe will win the 2024 elections and continue as President till 2030.

The UNP General Secretary expressed these views during an interview late this evening on a private television channel.

Asked if Wickremesinghe will contest from the UNP or a coalition, Range Bandara said that the President will contest with the support of his alliance partners.

He said that Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) members will also support Wickremesinghe at the election.

Wickremesinghe is currently serving the remainder of the Presidential term of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who had resigned last year. (Colombo Gazette)