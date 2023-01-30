Public cautioned over threat of lightning and strong winds

The public have been cautioned over the threat of lightning and strong winds expected in most parts of Sri Lanka from this evening (Monday).

The Department of Meteorology said that a low pressure area over the southeast bay of Bengal is likely to move West, North-West towards the Eastern coast of Sri Lanka on 01 st of February.

Rainy conditions over the island will increase due to its effect from this evening, and showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Central provinces.

Very heavy showers about 150mm are likely at some places, the Department of Meteorology warned.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the island during the afternoon or night.

The General public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture out to sea during the 24-hour period commencing from 5.30am today.

The fishing and naval community have been requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)