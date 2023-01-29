Gazette on LG polls not sent to Government printer

The Gazette notice on the Local Government (LG) elections has not yet been sent to the Government printer.

“The Gazette notice with the signatures of the Chairman and other members of the Election Commission required for the commencement of the Local Government election process has not yet been sent to the Government Press for printing,” the Government Information Department said.

The National Election Commission has already announced that the Local Government Elections will be held on 9th March.

Accepting of nominations for the election has already ended.

The Election Commission had informed the Supreme Court recently that the Local Government elections will take place on schedule.

The Supreme Court was informed that the LG polls would be conducted in compliance with the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Act. (Colombo Gazette)