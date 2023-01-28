US Under Secretary of State to offer Sri Lanka support

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is to offer support to Sri Lanka during a scheduled visit to the country.

She will travel to Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Qatar from January 28 to February 3, 2023.

In Nepal, Under Secretary Nuland will engage with the new government on the broad agenda of the U.S. partnership with Nepal.

While in India, the Under Secretary will lead the U.S.-India annual “Foreign Office Consultations” which cover the full range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. She will also meet with young tech leaders.

In Sri Lanka, Under Secretary Nuland will mark the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Sri Lanka relations and offer continued U.S. support for Sri Lanka’s efforts to stabilize the economy, protect human rights, and promote reconciliation.

And finally, in Qatar, the Under Secretary will discuss global issues under the framework of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. She will also engage counterparts on Qatar’s critical support for the relocation of Afghans with ties to the United States and our bilateral arrangement on the protection of U.S. interests in Afghanistan. (Colombo Gazette)