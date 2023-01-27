SpareTime Foundation and Indira Trust Cancer to support children with Cancer through the “Sponsor A Child in Sri Lanka “Program

SpareTime Foundation has pledged to support the Indira Cancer Trust by sponsoring children living with cancer and their families. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed last week at the Trust Office.

As SpareTime Global Limited’s educational initiative through the ‘Sponsor A Child in Sri Lanka’ program, the foundation has taken the responsibility to sponsor children’s education and help their families with essentials and medical requirements.

The foundation decided to engage in this cause as it will be a relief for families with rising expenses. While education is a top priority, a child’s well-being is highly important. SpareTime Global Limited Senior Management has already committed to sponsoring 20 children with cancer as these children face many difficulties and they are also planning to increase this number in the next few months. The Senior Management of SpareTime Global wanted to initiate the first sponsorships for the children, which will encourage donors to support this worthy cause and make help the families make ends meet.

“SpareTime foundation will reach out to donors for funds and we hope within the next two months about 50 to 60 children with Cancer who have been identified from Indira Cancer Trust will be sponsored”, said Chief Operations officer, Asiri Hewapathirane Chairperson/ Trustee of Indira Cancer Trust Dr Lanka Jayasuriya Dissanayake, “This is a great collaboration at this time of need and supports the children with cancer with essentials and medical needs and is part of the Stand By a Child program (SBC) of the Indira Cancer Trust. We are indeed thankful to the SpareTime foundation for this initiative”.

About SpareTime Foundation

SpareTime Global Limited was founded in August 2022, with the vision of promoting education and the well-being of children globally. The Founder and Chairman Chaminda De Silva, a Sri Lankan resident in the United Kingdom want to serve Sri Lanka and support children’s education, sports, and well-being and see that no child is left behind. The program ‘Sponsor A Child in Sri Lanka’ was initiated for the purpose to raise funds for children at risk and from low-income families.

About Indira Cancer Trust

Indira Cancer Trust a registered NGO, situated within walking distance from Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, has been supporting patients with cancer and their family members since 2016 through its 23 different programs. Indira Cancer Trust is involved in the prevention, early detection, supporting treatment as well as palliative care. The various programmes conducted by Indira Cancer Trust include the operation of Sri Lanka’s First Helpline for cancer, livelihood assistance, financial aid, educational aid, hair, and wig donation program, Setting up of Sri Lanka’s first Pediatric Palliative Care Centre, Suwa Arana as well as other services needed for patients including medicines, investigation support, transport, and equipment.