Trade union leaders who threatened PUCSL members granted bail

Two trade union leaders who were arrested for allegedly threatening members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), have been granted bail.

The Convenor of the United Trade Union Alliance, Ananda Palitha and the Secretary of the Electricity Consumers’ Association, Sanjeewa Dhammika were arrested on 24th January.

They were produced in court and ordered to be remanded till today.

Ananda Palitha and Sanjeewa Dhammika were granted bail by court today.

The two trade union leaders had been accused of threatening PUCSL members Udeni Wickramasinghe (Deputy Chairman), and Mohan Samaranayake.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena had said that Samaranayake was threatened after returning following a meeting with the PUCSL Chairman.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had told reporters recently that Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake had made a u-turn and decided to back Cabinet calls to revise the electricity tariffs.

Ratnayake said the PUCSL members had decided to back Cabinet calls to revise the electricity tariffs after President Ranil Wickremesinghe had a meeting with the members. (Colombo Gazette)