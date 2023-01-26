Godahewa acquitted in case on misappropriation of funds

Parliamentarian Nalaka Godahewa was acquitted today in the case on the misappropriation of Rs. 5 million in state funds.

Godahewa and two others were acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court when the case was heard today.

They were accused of misappropriating Rs. 5 million belonging to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) by using the funds for the activities of the ‘Tharunyata Hetak’ organization.

The Colombo High Court acquitted and released them on the basis of insufficient evidence. (Colombo Gazette)