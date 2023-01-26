Elon Musk changes his Twitter name to ‘Mr. Tweet’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has changed his Twitter name to ‘Mr. Tweet’ and now says Twitter won’t let him change it back.

Musk left his followers puzzled and amused when he changed his display name on the social media platform again. On Wednesday, Mr Musk tweeted that he changed his name to “Mr. Tweet”. However, he joked that the microblogging site is not allowing its owner to revert to his real name.

“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back,” Mr Musk wrote in a post accompanied by a laughing emoji. This is not the first time the billionaire has changed his name on Twitter.

The eccentric billionaire owner is known for his out-of-the-blue decisions and tweets. Internet users were amused by the development and left a variety of comments. One user joked, ”Perhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funny.” Another commented, ”So now i can change my name to Elon Musk?”

According to a reply in the comment section, the name was bestowed upon Elon Musk by a lawyer during an intense court fight. Patrick McGee, a San Francisco-based tech journalist, shared that a lawyer accidentally referred to him as “Mr. Tweet” in the courtroom on Monday. The attorney, Nicholas Porritt, called the gaffe a “Freudian slip,” but Mr Musk joked it was “probably an accurate description.”

Last year, rapper Doja Cat, changed her user name and found out she couldn’t change it back. The musician then sought Mr Musk’s help after changing her username to ‘Christmas’. (NDTV / Colombo Gazette)