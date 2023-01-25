Türkiye denies claims on manpower recruitment in Sri Lanka

Türkiye has denied claims that it was involved in manpower recruitment in Sri Lanka.

The Turkish Embassy in Colombo said that it has been brought to the immediate attention of the Embassy that some misinformation is being circulated in social media according to which Türkiye has been recruiting manpower in Sri Lanka.

The Embassy said that neither the Turkish Embassy in Colombo nor the Turkish Ministry of Interior are related or connected with such recruitment activities, seemingly organised by some private individuals. (Colombo Gazette)