Italy offers Sri Lanka helicopters to combat human trafficking

Italy is willing to offer Sri Lanka helicopters to combat human trafficking.

Italy has expressed its willingness to help Sri Lanka by supplying helicopters for anti-human trafficking measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Division said.

Italian Ambassador Rita Giuliana Mannella revealed this during a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe held at the Presidential Secretariat today.

The President and the Italian envoy discussed the strengthening of the partnership between Italy and Sri Lanka.

Special attention was paid to cultural exchanges, tourism enhancement, possible investments, defence aspects, and on how Italy can help Sri Lanka during these challenging times. (Colombo Gazette)