India, UAE reach agreement on green hydrogen development and under sea cable connectivity

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI): India and the UAE have reached an agreement on green hydrogen development and the laying of under sea cable connecting India to the UAE under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative.’

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei signed the agreement, according to the Ministery of External Affairs. The two leaders held a meeting and discussed vast opportunities between the two nations in the field of power and renewable energy.

Both sides discussed the launch of a feasibility study on the sub-sea cable between India and the UAE under the Mission announced by PM Narendra Modi on ‘ONE SUN, ONE WORLD, ONE GRID INITIATIVE’. Notably, RK Singh is on a three-day visit to Abu Dhabi and is accompanied by a strong delegation of Indian corporates in the renewable energy sector.

“The two ministers also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of Green Hydrogen Development and Investment. The Ministers also discussed the launch of a feasibility study on sub-sea cable between India and the UAE under the Mission announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on ‘ONE SUN, ONE WORLD, ONE GRID INITIATIVE,” The Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

The Ministry of External Affairs in the press release said, “India and the UAE have both taken a lead in the development of renewables at low costs. While the bilateral energy relationship has historically centered around the oil and gas sector, the two countries are moving towards a strong relationship in the field of power as well as renewables.”

During his visit, RK Singh held a meeting with COP28 President designate and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. During the meeting, Singh congratulated Sultan Ahmed Jaber Jaber on becoming the presiding of COP 28. He expressed confidence that Jaber’s experience of energy and climate change will work well for COP 28.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the priorities of the two nations in the area of energy and how India and the UAE could cooperate to make India’s G20 Presidency. RK Singh spoke about India’s priorities on G20 in the field of energy while Dr Sultan Al Jaber highlighted the priorities of the UAE for COP28 scheduled to be held in November in Dubai.

On January 14, RK Singh will preside over the 13th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA is a 168-country International organisation dedicated to renewable energy. According to the press release, India has played a leading role in IRENA and will continue to lead in global efforts to promote and facilitate a timely global energy transition.

“India as the President of the IRENA Assembly will continue to lead in global efforts to promote and facilitate a timely global energy transition that is citizen-centric, just, inclusive and equitable and leaves no one behind. India will shape and align the global discourse in a positive way that encourages countries the world over to ensure that this objective is achieved,” the MEA said in the press release.

India has also undertaken the goal of becoming net zero by 2070 and is working on its way to fulfilling other commitments underlined under the Paris Climate Agreement, the MEA said in the press release. India had pledged to achieve about 40 per cent accumulative electric power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030 and has been able to achieve this target 9 years ahead of schedule in November 2021.

It further said, “India is also moving towards the Mission announced by Prime Minister Modi and the UN Secretary-General in October last year, called Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment. Mission Life is an approach of propagating a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, essential to combating climate change.” (ANI)