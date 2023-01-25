India notes importance of working with Sri Lanka

India says cooperation and working together would be very important for Sri Lanka and India.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay said that cooperation and working together would be very important for Sri Lanka and India on the journey that lies ahead for them to celebrate the centenary of independence in 2047 for India and 2048 for Sri Lanka.

He made this observation while addressing the gathering at the Rhythm of Harmony held at the Concert Hall of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) to mark the 74th Republic Day of India with the participation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour.

UDX, a globally acclaimed musical band from Nagaland in the Northeastern part of India performed at the show along with the Sri Lankan heavy metal quintet band, Stigmata.

The Indian High Commissioner said further that the two bands from Sri Lanka and India were selected to perform at the event to mark the close relationship between the two countries, shared civilization, shared aspirations of peace, progress, prosperity, friendship, and close ties between the two countries.

“India is a vibrant growing economy and vibrant diverse democracy like Sri Lanka. Diversity and Democracy are two things that Sri Lanka and India lived by and live for,” the President’s Media Division quoted the Indian diplomat as saying.

He also noted that Sri Lanka will be marking its 75th Independence Day early next month.

“So as close friends, we should celebrate this event together signifying the real rhythm of harmony. It is not only the harmony of separate bands and music but also the harmony and symphony of India and Sri Lanka. So we celebrate our togetherness in celebrating 75 years of independence, and 75 years of diplomatic relations and also recommit ourselves to the journey ahead of both countries to celebrate the centenary of independence.”

He added that it’s not only political leaders, professionals, scientists, diplomats, bureaucrats, and civil servants who should corporate and work together but also every section of society that would play a very crucial role in the shared prosperity that we are going to forge with everybody’s participation.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay appreciated President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s presence at the event. Ministers, state Ministers, parliamentarians, and Indian and Sri Lankan nationals participated in the event to enjoy the musical experience. (Colombo Gazette)