Highest national honour to be conferred on Karu Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka’s highest national honour is to be conferred on former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to confer the ‘Sri Lankabhimanya’ on Karu Jayasuriya ahead of Independence Day.

Issuing a gazette notice, the President’s Secretary said that President, Ranil Wickremesinghe will personally confer the honour on the recipient at a Ceremony of Investiture to be held at the Presidential Secretariat on 03rd February, 2023.

Jayasuriya played a critical role during the 2018 Constitutional Crisis.

Past recipients of the honour include President Ranasinghe Premadasa, President Dingiri Banda Wijetunga, Sir Arthur C. Clerke, Lakshman Kadirgamar, Lester James Peiris, Christopher Gregory Weeramantry and Ahangamage Tudor Ariyaratne. (Colombo Gazette)