Dialog Home Broadband launches Sri Lanka’s most affordable prepaid Home Broadband data plans

Dialog Broadband Networks (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, announced the launch of two new Home Broadband Prepaid plans in line with the company’s vision of delivering affordable and accessible world-class internet services to all Sri Lankans.

Customers are now able to enjoy the lowest data rates in the market, where the 10GB Anytime Data plan (valid for 14 days) is priced at Rs 299/- and the 20GB Anytime Data plan (valid for 30 days) is priced at Rs 540/-. These Prepaid plans supplement the expansive portfolio of Dialog Home Broadband offerings, enabling prepaid subscribers to activate plans via a simple reload as per their changing usage requirements.

Customers can activate the Dialog Prepaid Home Broadband plans at any time, by simply reloading the plan value on their Dialog Home Broadband Prepaid connection, via the MyDialog App or hbb.dialog.lk/, or by dialling #679#.

Customers can also activate the plans at all Dialog Retail points or Dialog Experience Centres island-wide where they may also purchase a Home Broadband router priced at Rs.5,990/. More information can be accessed via – www.dialog.lk