Airtel enhances its most popular unlimited offering with the launch of Rs. 888 Freedom Plus

Building on its promise to continuously add value for its customers, Airtel Sri Lanka unveiled the latest in its range of prepaid Unlimited Freedom Packs, delivering more value, more freedom and unlimited access to 6 of the most popular social media platforms among Sri Lankan youth.

The newly introduced freedom unlimited pack, priced at just Rs. 888 – offers consumers complete unlimited access to an even larger selection of social media apps, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Messenger and WhatsApp.

The pack also comes with all the perks of Airtel’s popular Freedom packages, including 30GB data (1GB/day), unlimited calls to any network as well as 1,000 Airtel-Airtel SMSs and 50 local SMSs for a validity period of 30 days.

“The Airtel team has been continuously challenging itself to find new and innovative ways of unlocking more value for our customers. The launch of our Rs. 888 Freedom Plus pack, and the major expansion in social media that it enables is another powerful example of our value-driven, customer-centric approach in action.

“With the launch of Airtel Freedom Plus 888, we are now offering by far the best deal in the Sri Lankan prepaid market in terms of pricing and unlimited access to the most popular social media platforms. We also continue to hold up our promise of a simple and streamlined experience by offering all of these values in a single yet most affordable pack that can easily cover consumer’s monthly mobile needs while continuing their usage habits, instead of managing the complexity of separate purchases for different apps. That is why no other product in the market can match the value of the Airtel Freedom packs,” Airtel Sri Lanka MD/CEO Ashish Chandra said.

Airtel’s rollout of groundbreaking value-focused products follows on the telco’s substantial investments into further enhancing its 4G experience. Through the installation of state-of-the-art infrastructure and continuous efforts in boosting mobile-broadband network, Airtel now offers coverage to more than 90% of Sri Lankan telco users island-wide.

Following the completion of its nationwide 4G rollout to provide island-wide coverage, initiating a series of industry-firsts such as data-rollover facilities and unlimited calls to any network, the telco has received a strong positive response from Sri Lankan mobile users. With unprecedented numbers now signing up for Airtel Freedom packs, the telco now has one of the fastest growing user-bases in Sri Lanka.

Drawing on its extensive global presence and expertise, Airtel has been steadily consolidating its presence in Sri Lanka over recent years, launching a flurry of market-disrupting products, engaging in socially-driven partnerships aimed at empowering Sri Lanka’s youth, and advocating for progressive industry policies to ensure a more vibrant future for the Sri Lankan telco sector.

To activate the Rs.888 package, customers have the option to either directly reload Rs.888, activate through the My Airtel App, recharge via recharge portal / https://recharge.airtel.lk / Airtel Sri Lanka Flagship Store.

